Huawei ICT Competition Cote d’Ivoire 2021 kicks off on September 9

The second edition of Huawei ICT Competition Cote d’Ivoire will be launched on September 09 at the African School of Information and Communication Technologies (ESATIC) in Abidjan.Huawei ICT Competition Cote d’Ivoire is a competition aimed at developing talent in the telecommunications, information and communication (ICT) industry, thus contributing to the emergence of a solid and sustainable ecosystem and reducing the digital divide in the country.

This second edition will be sponsored as last year by the Ivorian Ministry of Digital Economy, Telecommunications and Innovation. Several actors in the ICT sector, directors of major schools and universities, and potential candidates are expected to attend the launch.

This competition is open to all students regularly enrolled in universities and colleges in Cote d’Ivoire. “The particularity of the 2021 edition is that at the end of the national competition, a sub-regional competition will oppose the Ivorian winners to those of Burkina Faso, Guinea and Benin,” said an information note, specifying that “the winners from Cote d’Ivoire will be work at Huawei as interns.”

Registration for this second edition has already begun and can be done online via the link

https://e.huawei.com/en/talent/#/ict-academy/ict

The Huawei ICT Competition takes place in several countries around the world and concludes with a global final that normally takes place in China. The first edition of the Huawei ICT Competition in Cote d’Ivoire started in January 2020, and saw the participation of more than 1280 students from 25 institutions. It ended on 26 February 2020, with an examination held at ESATIC.

A total of 69 finalists from 9 institutions divided into 23 teams took part in the examination, at the end of which three teams from the Institut national polytechnique Félix Houphouët-Boigny (INP-HB), the Institute of Technologies and Specialties (ITES) and the African College of Information and Communication Technologies (ESATIC) were declared winners.

The examination focused on IP routing and switching, Wireless Local Area Network and Security. The INP-HB team participated in the world finals where it came third.