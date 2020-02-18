Huawei supports Botswana’s bid to stave off coronavirus

HUAWEI has provided at least 20 non-contact forehead infrared thermometers to support key preparedness and health safety against a possible outbreak of Corona virus in Botswana, APA learnt Monday. The donation was made to the Civil Aviation of Authority of Botswana (CAAB).

According to a letter dated 13 February 2020, Acting Chief Executive Officer of CAAB Silas Silas states that “We wish to acknowledge your noble gesture in donating the 20 non-contact forehead infrared thermometers and trust that they will add value to our day to day business process.”

He said “In view of the above, the Authority accepts the donation with gratitude and we are indebted to you as you availed the equipment to CAAB at the right time. We would like to note that the coronavirus outbreak calls for partnership with the private sector.”

Silas promised the Chinese technological giant that “Your donation will indeed go a long way in addressing the threat of the current Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).”

Silas also assured Huawei that the equipment would be put to good use for the benefit of the international community.