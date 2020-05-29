Huawei to support higher learning in Cote d’Ivoire with ICT expertise

The Chinese technology giant, Huawei Group has expressed its readness to bring its expertise to the Ivorian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, APA learned Friday in the Ivorian economic capital, Abidjan.This desire was expressed by Loise Tamalgo, Vice-President of Sub-Saharan Africa Public Relations for the Group during a meeting with the new Ivorian Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research, Adama Diawara in Abidjan on Thursday.

According to a briefing note sent to APA, the expertise that Hauwei roup could bring to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, as part of the necessary educational continuity, amidst the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), was one of the topic of the meeting.

On this occasion, Mr. Tamalgo presented a new “student-centered” education paradigm through digital and intelligent higher education.

In response, Minister Adama Diawara instructed his staff to analyze the Huawei Group’s proposal.

In addition, Mr. Diawara, according to the note, also wanted the company to support its ministerial department to go further in the training of its ICT talent via an ICT competition for students.