Cameroon:Human Rights Commission wants Biya’s approval to mediate in Anglophone crisis

In an open letter addressed to President Paul Biya, the chairman of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms says the commission is ready to reverse the situation in the two English speaking Regions of Cameroon, if President Biya accepts.

Mentioning the safe role played by the commission in the release of the 20 students from the University of Buea kidnaped on March 21st by armed separatists, Dr Divine Banda, chairman of the commission said a peaceful approach remains the best option to put an end to the crisis.

“When the regional secretary of the NCHRF of the South West Region informed us that he had been contacted yesterday the 21st of March by those who kidnapped the students of the University of Buea (…) we instructed him to try to use peaceful means to secure their release. Late in the night, he sent information indicating that he had succeeded to obtain the release of the students (…) the kidnappers knew that we have stood and continue to stand for a peaceful approach to the solution to the crisis” part of the letter reads.

The open letter made public on March 22, 2019 doubts the effective presence of the defence and security forces on the field amidst all the kidnappings and inhuman acts perpetrated by armed separatists.

As such, the commission demands the permission and support of President Biya to resolve the crises.

Citing four different preoccupying letters sent to President Paul Biya on recommendations on how to put an end to the crisis, the commission regrets not yet having received any reaction from him.

The last letter dates from February 18, 2019 and concerned the deteriorating Socio-political and security situation in Cameroon and the consequences on the fundamental rights of the population.