Humanitarian activities in Ethiopia’s Tigray region progressing well-WFP

The Humanitarian activities in Ethiopia’s Tigray region are progressing well, David Beasley, Chief of the World Food Program tweeted on Thursday.“I am back on the ground here in Ethiopia, talking with our team, getting updates and continuing to push to reach everyone in need in Tigray,” Beasley said.

“Important progress is being made, but much more to do and we need $ 107 million as soon as possible to scale up WFP’s operations,” he added.

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Peace Thursday said the government has given green light to 135 international organizations including 11 media to access the restive Tigray region.

The international organizations have been given permission to engage in humanitarian works and the media to conduct reports and related tasks on the situation in the region.-

According to the Ministry, the government in partnership with various organizations has delivered humanitarian assistance to 3.1 Million people in Tigray region based on the assessment carried out by the national emergency response ministerial committee.

The recipients include 1.8 citizens who are already included by the Safety Net Program and others who are in need of support in the region.