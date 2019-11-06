Hundreds welcome SA world rugby champs

Hundreds of dancing and cheering South Africans of all races thronged OR Tambo Airport to welcome the Springboks, the national outfit that won the 2019 World Rugby Cup when the team arrived in Johannesburg on Tuesday.The team, led by award winning rugby Coach Rassie Erasmus and his first black team Captain Siya Kolisi, crushed England 32-12 at Japan’s Yokohama Stadium on Saturday to win South Africa’s third cup in the sport since 1995 and 2007.

On arrival at OR Tambo on Tuesday, the players were welcomed by a brass band, fans of all types and races — including children — to give them a grand heroes’ welcome home.

The players, visibly happy to see the supporters, raised their arms in jubilation as well, with Kolisi lifting the cup up high for all to see as he and Erasmus walked side by side.

“After generations of division, we have become a people with a great sense of national pride,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said following the Bok’s victory against the Roses.

According to the Springboks, the team will embark on a nationwide victory tour starting on Thursday to show off the gold coloured Webb Ellis Cup to their fans.

The players will kick off their Champions Tour with a parade that will stop in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

On Friday, the tour bus will visit Durban, before moving on to East London on Saturday, Port Elizabeth on Sunday and end the victory tour in Cape Town on Monday 11 November.