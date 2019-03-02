Hungary announces end of anti-Juncker poster campaign

Hungary’s government announced Saturday that it would end a controversial poster campaign accusing US philanthropist George Soros and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker of supporting illegal migration.

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Twitter that “the information campaign” would end on March 15, as had been planned.

Earlier this week the European Commission issued a point-by-point rebuttal of the claims made in the campaign, calling them “at worst downright factually incorrect, or at best highly misleading”.

The campaign has also outraged other parties in the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) grouping that Fidesz sits with in Brussels — and from which Juncker also hails.

Kovacs’ message was posted in response to an interview given to the German Der Spiegel magazine by Manfred Weber, the EPP’s lead candidate for May’s European elections.

In it Weber said the poster campaign had “damaged” the EPP.

“For this reason I expect him (Orban) to apologise and stop this action,” Weber said.

Several other parties within the EPP have indicated that they would support Fidesz’s expulsion from the grouping.

However, in his tweets Saturday, Kovacs said that “the Hungarian government is prepared to listen to any criticism, but the decision of the Hungarian people is more important to us than party discipline”.