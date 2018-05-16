Hungary unveils scholarship scheme for Sierra Leoneans

Ten Sierra Leoneans will benefit from scholarship from Hungary every year as part of a scheme unveiled in Freetown, APA learnt on Wednesday.The scholarship scheme is part of the support of the Hungarian government to the new Sierra Leonean government, State House said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The release from the office of the Press Secretary disclosure that the Hungarian Government offer was made during a meeting between President Julius Maada Bio and the Hungarian Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Andras Szabo.

Mr Szabo, who is based in Ghana and is responsible for Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia and Sierra Leone, was speaking during a courtesy call on the president.

The visiting envoy expressed Hungary’s commitment to supporting the New Direction of President Bio, noting that they have already gone through the priority areas of the president’s manifesto. Hungary, Mr Szabo noted, will extend its support in the areas of agriculture, education and tourism.

Education happens to be the flagship development program of the new Sierra Leonean government.

The Hungarian envoy said the plan is that the number of scholarship will increase subsequently.

Hungary will also assist Sierra Leone in setting up vocational centers so as to help capacitate the youth and increase their empowerment.