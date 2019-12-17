Hyundai to establish car plant in Nigeria – CEO

Hyundai Engineering has expressed interest to set up a car plant and rehabilitate Nigerian refineries.Mr. Hag Kim, the Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai, said in Abuja on Tuesday that the company with 15,000 engineers and technical staff globally, was willing to contribute to the development of the Nigerian economy.

The CEO, who visited President Muhammadu Buhari said: “We have been building refineries worldwide. We have the biggest in South Korea, with 650, 000 barrels per day capacity.

“We are also in Venezuela, Iraq, and many other places. We would be glad to contribute our quota in Nigeria,” he said.

Responding, Buhari promised that Nigeria would collaborate with and support Hyundai to realise its investment proposal in Nigeria.

Buhari said that Nigeria would ensure energy security, “and the goal is to achieve self-sufficiency in the supply of petroleum products within the next three years”.

He welcomed the proposal to establish the car plant, saying: “We will collaborate and support to make the investment a reality.”