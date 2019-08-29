I/Coast: Abidjan Plateau district to close banks for DJ Arafat’s funeral

The Professional Association of Banks and Financial Institutions of Cote d’Ivoire (APBEF-CI) suggests in a note seen by APA, the closing, Friday through Saturday, of banks in the Plateau area, the business center of Abidjan, due to DJ Arafat’s funeral.“Given the program of the funeral that will mainly take place in the Plateau district, APBEF-CI suggests the closure of all bank agencies in Plateau area for Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, 2019,” the APBAF-CI says in its.

This security measure should be observed “subject to the provisions” that it will be appropriate for banking institutions to take for neighborhood agencies, the note goes on, stressing that the decision was made “unanimously” by the members of the Security Commission .

Provisions have also been made by the Directorate General of the Treasury and Public Accounts.

“For security reasons related to the day of August 30, 2019, I ask all departments of the Treasury located in the Plateau, to be open today from 07:30 to 12:00,” the Deputy Director General of the Treasury and Public Accounting, Ahoussi Arthur Augustin Pascal wrote in a memo published on Wednesday.

He added: “The same day, your cash must be leveled at the Treasury bank and your documents deemed essential, kept in secure places.”

Houon Ange Didier, alias DJ Arafat, the star of the Coupe-Decale, an Ivorian musical rhythm, died on August 12, 2019 in a motorcycle accident at Angre 7th Tranche in Cocody, a swanky district in the east of Abidjan. His funeral will take place on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Music shows are scheduled for Friday at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium until dawn, followed by the burial the following day at the Williamsville cemetery in the north of the Ivorian economic capital.

“Daishikan” (one of DJ Arafat’s nicknames) died on August 12 at the age of 33 years, leaving thousands of fans called “the Chinese” in complete desolation.