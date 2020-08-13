I/Coast: Abobo Museum of Contemporary Culture to reopen Friday

The Adama Toungara Museum of Contemporary Culture in Abobo (North of Abidjan), an institution that aims to be a tool for cultural development, will reopen its doors next Friday after four months of closure.The information was given Wednesday in Abidjan by Pr. Yacouba Konate, one of the officials of this institution during a press conference. “We want to reopen next Friday. The museum officially opened on March 11 and was closed on March 24 due to the coronavirus. It is one of the most specialized museums for cultural development in Cote d’Ivoire,” Pr. Konate explained.

He also stressed that this museum has several exhibition halls, a library and a multimedia room, and offers training courses and workshops (painting workshop, music lessons …) for young people.

“The creation of the Abobo museum aims to support the emergence of artistic talents. We will support all modern cultures,” the speaker assured, insisting that access to this museum is free. He concluded by announcing that “we are also preparing a photo exhibit on Abobo history.”

Earlier, Fode Sylla, the chief coordinator of this museum recalled that before the March 24 closure due to Covid-19, the institution had received over a thousand visitors in ten days, or nearly 200 visitors per day.

Created by the Toungara Foundation for Art and Culture, named after the former mayor of Abobo, the museum of contemporary culture officially opened its doors on March 11 and closed less than two weeks later, as part of the closure of public places decided at the end of March by the Ivorian government to fight the Covid-19.

This museum, which is the first private contemporary arts museum in Cote d’Ivoire, is located in the heart of Abobo, one of the most populous towns in the country.