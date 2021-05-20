I/Coast: Skirmishes ignited by fake news leave 10 wounded

A video widely circulated on social media featuring acts of violence against individuals, on Wednesday, triggering ethnic clashes in Abidjan and leaving ten people injured has been proven to be fake.“This afternoon, there were incidents in Abobo, Anyama, Yopougon, as well as in Angre, and in Daloa on Tuesday,” the Minister of Interior and Security, General Vagondo Diomande said on national broadcaster, adding that these “incidents follow a video circulating on social networks, which features acts of violence against individuals.”

This video was made to appear as if it was showing Ivorian migrants in Niger, but it was later authenticated to have been shot two years ago in Nigeria, an English-speaking country.

“As a result, acts of violence targeting mainly the Nigerien community were perpetrated in the towns that I have just mentioned,” he declared, recalling that on Tuesday in Daloa (Center-West), “Some individuals attempted to molest Nigeriens.”

“Even today in Abobo, Anyama, Angre, Adjame and Yopougon, other individuals have tried the same thing. The security forces intervened, but unfortunately these incidents left ten people wounded, another 12 arrested, six vehicles charred and a dozen stores ransacked,” the Minister explained.

He went on, reminding everyone that Cote d’Ivoire is now living in peace, because the government is doing its best to ensure that every citizen quietly goes about his business.

“Our country has found peace. I want to stress the steps the government is taking to get its hands on all the troublemakers. Investigations are underway,” Vagondo Diomande said.

“These investigations have already enabled us to arrest ten individuals; they will proceed to expose the author of this video, the one who broadcast it, all those who relayed it, as many people do not know that today, Cote d’Ivoire has the means to go to the source of all these publications,” he explained.

“We will be inflexible with all the troublemakers who will illustrate themselves in these ways to undermine social cohesion,” the Minister warned, appealing for calm.

“No one has the right to seek justice. We must ensure that these acts stop,” he concluded.