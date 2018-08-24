‘I don’t recognize the President’ – Soumaila Cissé

Mali’s opposition leader and loser in the presidential election run-off, Soumaila Cissé, has said he does not recognise President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was declared winner of the August 12 run-off poll by the country’s constitutional court.“I categorically and unequivocally reject the results proclaimed by the constitutional court. Therefore, I do not recognize the president-elect,” Cissé declared Thursday evening in Bamako, as he reacted for the first time after the final results proclaimed by the court on August 20.

Cissé has called for a peaceful march on Saturday 25 August, “so that your free choice is recognised.”

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta won the second round of the presidential election with 67.17 percent of the votes, and Soumaïla Cissé got 32.83 percent of the ballot. Voter turnout was 34.54 percent.