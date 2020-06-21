International › APA

I person killed, 2 others injured in Nigerian road crash

Published on 21.06.2020

One person died and two others injured in the road crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, involving three tankers and one truck, according to the officials the Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).The officials of the FRSC said that two of the tankers were carrying petrol, while third tanker was carrying gas and the fourth vehicle was an articulated truck.

They said that the inferno at the site of the accident was caused by the explosion from the petrol tankers, which engulfed the other trucks and that the men of the Nigeria Fire Service had been battling to put out the fire.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr. Olusegun Ogungbemide, told journalists that the two injured persons had been moved to the hospital.

“So far, we have been able to move two casualties to the General Hospital Gbagada. One was burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

On the cause of the road crash, Ogungbemide said that one of the tankers that lost control rammed into the other vehicles.

He explained that although investigation is still on, the driver of the tanker might have had a break failure.

