Ibrahima Kassory Fofana is Guinea’s new PM

Ibrahima Kassory Fofana has been appointed Prime Minister of Guinea, according to the national broadcaster quoting a presidential decree issued Monday.Fofana is an economist, and takes over from Mamady Youla who handed in his government’s resignation to President Alpha Conde last Thursday. Youla who is also an economist, was appointed PM in late 2016, three months after the October 2015 presidential election, when Conde won a second term.

Following a political alliance with Conde’s ruling RPG Rainbow, Kassory Fofana president of the Guinea for All (GPT) party joined Conde’s government.

Before being promoted to the post of prime minister, he was minister in charge of public investment and relations with the private sector.

Fofana subsequently merged his party with the RPG Rainbow and, according to observers, was consequently appointed PM Monday by Conde.

These political developments come ahead of Guinea’s next presidential election in 2020 when, under Guinea’s constitution, Conde cannot contest after serving two terms.

Some reports have it that Conde’s opposition fear Conde may try to amend the constitution in order to stand for a third term.

Alpha Conde became president in 2010, following the first democratic election since Guinea’s independence from France in 1958.