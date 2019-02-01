ICC: Appeals Chamber orders Gbagbo’s conditional release

The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday ordered the conditional release of detained ex-Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo and his former close aide Charles Ble Goude.Judges of the Hague-based court on 15 January, ordered the acquittal of Mr. Gbagbo and his co-defendant, Charles Ble Goude, prosecuted since 2011 and 2015 respectively for crimes against humanity.

The crimes were thought to have been committed during the post-poll crisis in Cote d’Ivoire from December 2010 to April 2011.

The decision was suspended by an appeal by the ICC Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda.