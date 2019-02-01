International › APA

ICC: Appeals Chamber orders Gbagbo’s conditional release

Published on 01.02.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday ordered the conditional release of detained ex-Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo and his former close aide Charles Ble Goude.Judges of the Hague-based court on 15 January, ordered the acquittal of Mr. Gbagbo and his co-defendant, Charles Ble Goude, prosecuted since 2011 and 2015 respectively for crimes against humanity.

The crimes were thought to have been committed during the post-poll crisis in Cote d’Ivoire from December 2010 to April 2011.

The decision was suspended by an appeal by the ICC Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda.

