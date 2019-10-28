ICC: Final submissions against Uganda’s war crimes suspect slated for 2020

Judge Bertram Schmitt, the Presiding Judge of the Trial Chamber IX of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Monday issued an order setting the closing statements in the case against Dominic Ongwen the former commander of Uganda’s rebel Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA).According to a statement from the ICC, the closing of the hearing in the case shall be filed by 26th February 2020 and on March 10th 2020 both sides will present their closing statements.

A panel of judges is expected to issue their verdict between 6 and 10 months from the final submission of closing statements.

The former LRA chief’s trial opened on 6th December 2016.

Dominic Ongwen is accused of 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in northern Uganda.

The ICC statement further indicates that the Presiding Judge states that the closure of the submission of evidence is expected to be declared in December 2019.

The Prosecution has completed its presentation of evidence, and the Legal Representatives of Victims also called witnesses to appear before the Chamber.

The Defence which started its presentation of evidence on 1st October 2018 is expected to conclude their case with five witnesses by November 2019.

According to the officials from the ICC Kampala Field Outreach office the prosecution is expected to present one more witness by December 2019.

By this the prosecution will look to disprove evidence by defence lawyers that Ongwen committed the crimes against humanity because he was mentally ill.