ICC President on working visit to Ethiopia

President of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Chile Eboe-Osuji is on working vist in Addis Ababa where he held discussion with senior authorities including President Ethiopian Supreme Court, Meaza Ashenafi.The visit comes after many African countries including Ethiopia have been questioning over the credibility of the ICC due to its charges seemingly have overwhelming focus on African leaders.

The failure of permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) such as China, Russia, and the United States to sign up to the Rome Statute, as well as the referral and deferral powers of the UNSC, fuel allegations of bias.

There are increasingly calls for states to withdraw from the Rome Statute, including by the AU.

During his meeting with the Ethiopian supreme court, Chile Eboe-Osuji exchanged views on international criminal justice and importance of the rule of law.

The ICC President also held talks with Dr. Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

The discussion underlined the importance of fighting impunity and the rule of law for peaceful societies and sustainable development.