ICC prosecutors to appeal Gbagbo’s acquittal

The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) will appeal the decision to acquit Laurent Gbagbo and Charles Blé Goudé, ICC Deputy Prosecutor Eric McDonald announced on Wednesday.“The ICC Prosecutor’s Office will appeal the acquittal of Laurent Gbagbo and Charles Blé Goudé,” he said at the opening of Wednesday’s hearing.

On Tuesday, the ICC Trial Chamber I by a majority, with Judge Herrera Carbuccia giving a dissenting opinion, acquitted former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo and his former Youth Minister Charles Blé Goudé of all charges.

They were facing charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, among others, allegedly committed in the country during the post-election crisis from December 2010 to April 2011.

The ICC Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, has decided to appeal the decision of the majority in the three-member panel of judges, formed by Cuno Tarfusser (presiding judge) and Geoffrey Henderson.

Consequently, the case will now go before the Appeals Chamber composed of five judges.