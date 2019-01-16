ICC prosecutors want Gbagbo barred from returning home

A day after he was acquitted on all charges, prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) Wednesday asked judges to bar Laurent Gbagbo from returning to Cote d’Ivoire.According to Reuters, “in a filing ahead of a hearing on Wednesday at which judges are expected to discuss the terms of his release, prosecutors said that if they appeal the acquittal, Ivory Coast might not ensure or be able to compel Gbagbo’s return to The Hague.

“After Gbagbo’s arrest and extradition in 2011, Ivory Coast’s government has not cooperated with the court in other matters, prosecutors said in a statement”, the global news agency added.

Reuters also reported that ICC prosecutors “said on Wednesday they intend to appeal the acquittal of former Ivory Coast leader Laurent Gbagbo.”

They are expected to do so, as soon as the judges have their written decision, in which they will spell out their full reasoning.

“Prosecutors stated their intention to eventually appeal the acquittal in a filing submitted ahead of a hearing to discuss the terms of Gbagbo’s release.”