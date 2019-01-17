ICC rejects Prosecutor appeal, confirms Gbagbo, Ble Goude acquittal

Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday rejected an appeal by the prosecutor calling for the continued detention of the former Ivorian president and former leader of the Young Patriots, APA learned from media sources.The ICC prosecutor’s office had decided to appeal the decision to acquit Laurent Gbagbo and Charles Ble Goude on Wednesday, according to Eric Mc Donald, Deputy Prosecutor.

However, the Court requested “the ICC Registry to guarantee the return” of Gbagbo and Blé Goudé “to the seat of the Court when it is necessary.”

They were charged with four counts: murder, rape, persecution and other inhuman acts.