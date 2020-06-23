ICC starts Gbagbo and co’s acquittal hearings

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have been hearing parties to the Laurent Gbagbo and Charles Ble Goude cases, in relation to the issues raised by the appeal against the decision to acquit them.When questioned by APA, ICC spokesperson Fadel El Abdallah said that “these are hearings to learn about the submissions of the parties and participants on the issues raised by the appeal against the acquittal, to find out whether this decision will be confirmed or not.”

Ble Goude, according to images posted by the ICC on its website, was in the courtroom, wearing a dark blue suit with a blue tie for Monday’s hearings.

On the other hand, Mr. Gbagbo, as if in front of a screen, at home, sported a nascent, bleached beard.

Mr. Fadi confirmed that Mr. Ble Goude was in the courtroom, while Mr. Gbagbo followed the hearing by video conference.

According to the ICC spokesperson, “the hearings will continue until June 24 (and) the decision will be made in due course.”

The hearing was relayed on social media by users, who claimed with supporting photos that “Charles Ble Goude, wearing a jacket and tie, biked to the ICC at The Hague on Monday, June 22, 2020.”

The photo showing former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo sporting a white beard also generated interest in social media.

With headphones planted in his ears, the former head of state dressed in a dark polo suit stared at a screen.

ICC Appeal Court judges re-examined at the end of May 2020 the need to maintain the conditions for the release of Mr. Gbagbo and his co-accused Charles Ble Goude.

They had eventually decided to revoke some of those conditions.