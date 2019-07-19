ICC suspends Zimbabwe over cricket leadership squabbles

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe over alleged government interference amid squabbles over control of the country’s cricket governing body.Following a meeting in London, the ICC board resolved to ban Zimbabwe from participating in international matches and froze funding to Zimbabwe Cricket

The ICC decision comes in the wake of last month’s suspension of the Zimbabwe Cricket board by the country’s Sports and Recreation Commission.

The commission replaced the elected board with a temporary leadership amid allegations of impropriety by the former Zimbabwe Cricket board.

The expelled board then approached the ICC to intervene in the matter, resulting in the suspension of the country on allegations of government interference, which is against the world body’s rules.

“What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked,” ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said in a statement.

The ICC ordered the suspended officials to be reinstated within three months after which the suspension will be reviewed in October.