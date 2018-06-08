Iceland held to 2-2 draw by Ghana in int’l friendly

The Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday held the national team of Iceland to a 2-2 draw in an international friendly match played at the Laugardalsvöllur Stadium in Iceland.The team, which defeated Japan 2-0 last week, had to come back from 2 goals down to draw the game and maintain the recent unbeaten record since Coach Kwesi Appiah took over from Israeli trainer, Avram Grant.

An early goal from Aberdeen midfielder, Kari Arnason, handed the host a 6th minute lead against the round of play.

Iceland doubled their lead on the stroke of half time through Augsburg forward, Alfred Finnbogason.

In the second half, the Back Stars improved their game and got the first goal through Young Boys defender, Kassim Nuhu, in the 61st minute after pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty box.

Ghana got the equalizer in the 87th minute through Captain Thomas Partey, who connected beautifully to Frank Acheampong’s low cross.

Ghana is expected to take on Kenya in September for the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier.