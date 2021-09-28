International › APA

Happening now

ICESCO holds Lake Chad Basin symposium

Published on 28.09.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

The meeting, which opens Tuesday at the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Rabat, Morocco, will focus on the conservation, protection and enhancement of the cultural heritage of this area of approximately 2.5 million square km.In the Lake Chad Basin, the presence of jihadist movements is a real threat to culture. This face-to-face and virtual symposium, in partnership with the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation, will allow “to register the cultural elements (of this area) on the list of heritage in the Islamic world,” says a statement from ICESCO shared with APA on Tuesday.

The Ministers of Culture of Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria and Chad, Amira Al Fadel, Commissioner for Social Affairs at the African Union (AU), researchers and students from more than 30 universities and research centers in Cameroon, Nigeria, Chad, Niger and France will take part in this meeting.

The three-day conference coincides with the celebration of Heritage Day in the Islamic World.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top