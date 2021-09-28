ICESCO holds Lake Chad Basin symposium

The meeting, which opens Tuesday at the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Rabat, Morocco, will focus on the conservation, protection and enhancement of the cultural heritage of this area of approximately 2.5 million square km.In the Lake Chad Basin, the presence of jihadist movements is a real threat to culture. This face-to-face and virtual symposium, in partnership with the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation, will allow “to register the cultural elements (of this area) on the list of heritage in the Islamic world,” says a statement from ICESCO shared with APA on Tuesday.

The Ministers of Culture of Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria and Chad, Amira Al Fadel, Commissioner for Social Affairs at the African Union (AU), researchers and students from more than 30 universities and research centers in Cameroon, Nigeria, Chad, Niger and France will take part in this meeting.

The three-day conference coincides with the celebration of Heritage Day in the Islamic World.