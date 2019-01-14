ICGLR calls for national unity government in DRC

President Denis Sassou N’Guesso of Congo, current president of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), has called for the formation of a government of national unity in the Democratic Republic of Congo.“The current President of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, noted with deep concern, after the publication of the results of the other elections (legislative, national and provincial), the expression of numerous challenges likely to undermine the efforts made,” N’Guesso said in a statement issued on Monday, after consultation with his counterparts from the Southern African Community (SADC).

N’Guesso “encouraged all parties to engage in a political process that can improve mutual trust, build bridges for the formation of a government of national unity and strengthen democratic institutions.”

In addition, he “urged the DRC authorities to shed more light on all the elements that could bring the electoral process into disrepute.”

He suggested that the competent structures consider “recounting the votes in order to guarantee the transparency of the results, and provide the necessary assurance to winners and losers.”

Speaking of “the DRC’s best interest at this crucial moment in its history”, N’guesso reiterated the ICGLR’s readiness to support all peace and national cohesion efforts in the country.

Following the announcement of the results of the presidential election in the DRC, N’Guesso declared that he has taken note of the declared victory of Felix Tshisekedi.

He then asked the parties involved in the election “to observe the legal procedures and remedies in force in the DRC with a view to preserving peace, security and stability” in the country.