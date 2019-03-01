International › APA

IDB to hold its annual assemblies in April in Marrakech

Published on 01.03.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) will be held from April 3 to 6 in Marrakech, announced Thursday in Rabat, the Moroccan Minister of Economy and Finance, Mohamed Benchaaboun.Speaking  on the sidelines of the 2nd IDB Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Forum,  Benchaaboun pointed out that these Assemblies will bring together some  2000 senior officials and participants from the world of finance from  the 57 IDB member countries. 

This  event will provide an opportunity to showcase the main projects carried  out in Morocco particularly in the field of renewable energy and  infrastructure, he noted. 

According  to the Maroccan official, the IDB president’s visit to the kingdom is  also an opportunity to finalize a new partnership framework for the next  5 years between the Kingdom and the Bank. 

The previous financial program of this institution in favor of the Kingdom of Morocco exceeded 2.5 billion dollars. 

It  could be recalled that, the IDB’s financial contributions to the  Kingdom amounted to a total of $ 7 billion since the creation of this  banking institution. For the Tangier-Casablanca high-speed line (LGV),  the IDB contributed up to US $ 160 million. 

