IDB to hold its annual assemblies in April in Marrakech

The annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) will be held from April 3 to 6 in Marrakech, announced Thursday in Rabat, the Moroccan Minister of Economy and Finance, Mohamed Benchaaboun.Speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd IDB Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Forum, Benchaaboun pointed out that these Assemblies will bring together some 2000 senior officials and participants from the world of finance from the 57 IDB member countries.

This event will provide an opportunity to showcase the main projects carried out in Morocco particularly in the field of renewable energy and infrastructure, he noted.

According to the Maroccan official, the IDB president’s visit to the kingdom is also an opportunity to finalize a new partnership framework for the next 5 years between the Kingdom and the Bank.

The previous financial program of this institution in favor of the Kingdom of Morocco exceeded 2.5 billion dollars.

It could be recalled that, the IDB’s financial contributions to the Kingdom amounted to a total of $ 7 billion since the creation of this banking institution. For the Tangier-Casablanca high-speed line (LGV), the IDB contributed up to US $ 160 million.