IFAD trains Nigerian market women, farmers on standard weight, measures

The International Funds for Agricultural Development (IFAD), through the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) has trained farmers, processors and market women on the use of standard weight and measures for rice and cassava products Taraba State in northern Nigeria.The National Programme Coordinator, Dr. Ameh Onoja, who led other trainers at the workshop on Thursday in Jalingo.the state capital, urged the participants to apply standard weight and measures in selling their products to get value for their investments.

Onoja, who was represented by Mr. Kennedy Esinolu, said: It is when you have standard and quality products that people can patronise you.

“You must follow the standards spelt out in the lectures you are going to take.

“If you use poor processing methods and people eat and die, you are responsible for their death and you must be careful,” he said

Mrs. Rachel Ogunlana, one of the facilitators, called on the farmers to ensure quality and standard for their products, to get value for their products and for the health and well-being of the society.

“You must ensure good hygienic condition for your products because if your products are bad, it will affect your business and endanger the health of the society,” she said.

In his speech, the Taraba State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr, David Ishaya, called on the State House of Assembly to domesticate the law on standard weight and measures for the benefit of farmers and marketers.

Ishaya called for proper sensitisation to enlighten the producers, processors and marketers on the benefits of standard weight and measures.