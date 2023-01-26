IFRC launches emergency appeal for Malawi’s cholera response

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has launched a 5.2 million Swiss francs (about US$5.65 million) emergency appeal to assist Malawi contain a deadly cholera outbreak whose death toll is inching towards 1,000 since March 2022.Malawi is currently facing its worst cholera outbreak in two decades, with 29,364 cases and 960 deaths reported as of last week.

The Malawi Red Cross, in partnership with the IFRC, Danish Red Cross and Swiss Red Cross, is currently supporting over two million people affected by the outbreak.

“The IFRC and its membership are launching an emergency appeal seeking 5.2 million Swiss francs, which will help the Malawi Red Cross reach a further 1,385,391 people in need of assistance,” the federation said in a statement.

The Malawi Red Cross, IFRC and other partners are targeting 15 affected districts, with the core objectives to prevent and control the spread of the outbreak, reduce morbidity and mortality due to cholera and improve the availability of safe water and sanitation facilities, through continued support to communities and district health offices.

Head of IFRC Delegation to Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, John Roche, said his organisation has have been monitoring the developments on the ground since the first cases last year, and was “deeply concerned that this outbreak has taken a foothold in every corner of Malawi.”

“We need to support the joint efforts of the MOH (Ministry of Health) and Malawi Red Cross in their response to this devastating situation,” he said.