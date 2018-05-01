IGAD foreign ministers consult with Kiir in Juba

President Salva Kiir Mayardit held a meeting on Tuesday afternoon at State House with a delegation of IGAD ministers of foreign affairs, in the presence of Nhial Deng Nhial senior presidential advisor, Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro minister of Cabinet affairs, and a number of ministers from the Transitional Government of National Unity.In a press statement after the meeting, Dr. Lomoro said the meeting discussed issues related to the revival of the peace agreement to be held in mid-May.

Lomoro added that the government encouraged IGAD to continue consultations with all the parties to bring peace and stability to the country.

The Ethiopian state minister of foreign affairs, who is the head of the delegation of foreign ministers of the IGAD countries, Hirut Zemene, said they briefed President Kiir on the IGAD consultations on reviving the peace agreement in the country.

He added that the meeting touched upon the issue of security arrangements between the parties to the conflict for a permanent ceasefire, as well as how to achieve consensus among all parties to the conflict to reach lasting peace in the country.

Hirut stressed that the task of achieving peace rests with all the people of South Sudan.