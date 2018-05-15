IGAD hold crunch talks with Machar

Published on 15.05.2018 at 20h21 by APA News

Foreign ministers of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Tuesday met with South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar in Pretoria.The IGAD special envoy for South Sudan, Ethiopia’s Hirut Zemene, Kenya’s Ababu Namwamba, and other officials met with Machar in South Africa as part of efforts by the organization to maintain peace in the war-torn country.

Machar, who leads the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – In Opposition (SPLM – IO) has been in exile in South Africa since renewed clashes between his forces and those of the government erupted in 2016.

Manawa Peter Gatkuoth, deputy head of the SPLM-IO Committee for Information, told journalists that the meeting discussed IGAD Council of Ministers’ decision to release Machar from house arrest in South Africa.

“The discussion in Pretoria today focused on the possibility of Machar’s release. More details will follow after IGAD issues its statement” Manawa said.

The top opposition official pointed out that the meeting also discussed issues pertaining to the peace process in South Sudan.

He accused the Juba government of lacking seriousness in returning peace to the country.

In March, East Africa’s eight-country trading bloc said it wanted to release Machar from house arrest in South Africa if he agrees to renounce violence amongst other conditions.

Aides to Mr. Machar reportedly rejected the deal last month.