IICFIP Cameroon branch gets new leadership

Dr. Mokube Mathias Itoe is the new Country Director of the International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals USA Inc, (IICFIP) Cameroon branch.

He was commissioned into his functions Saturday October 16 at IICFIP Cameroon’s Annual General Assembly in Yaounde, taking over from his predecessor, Prof Kelly K. Mua.

The finance expert will be assisted in his missions at IICFIP Cameroon top job by Ndangoh Calvin Tah, Chairman; Bushu Emmanuel, Secretary General and Francine Happi Afanji, Treasurer, all installed same Saturday.

As the new IICFIP Cameroon office Head, Dr. Mokube Mathias pledged to “work for an IICFIP Cameroon Country Office that strives to achieve the Institutions missions” that is bringing together forensic investigators and providing forensic investigation skills training to all that are interested in forensic investigation profession.

This he intends to go about by “applying modern forensic science and technology and adopt innovative approaches to forensics in a multitude of fields and disciplines.”

He has declared his bureau’s special interest in the youth, who are according to him “the future of this country, and a hope of a modern, thriving, developing, corruption-free and prosperous nation.”

The new IICFIP Cameroon branch Head also has a lot in store for his staff.

“As new Country Director, I plan to take necessary measures, to elevate staff morale, make IICFIP more dynamic and further increase the satisfaction of our members with our work and delivery. I strongly believe that this is achievable, by establishing dialogue, building trust, increasing efficiency, and focusing on accountability. My goal is to make this institution’s activities in Cameroon more dynamic, transparent, and inclusive in the coming three years.” Dr. Mokube Mathias said after his installation.

Dr. MOKUBE Mathias Itoe is an Administrative Officer with over fourteen years of working experience in the Cameroon Public service. He is currently a senior official in the Cabinet of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute. He formally served in the Ministry of Finance (MINFI) for ten years where he gathered experience in Budgeting, finance management, salaries management, risk management, coordination, fraud and investigation, mail management.

In MINFI, he worked immensely in the computerization of the mails system where he occupied the functions of Head of the Mails and Liaison Service, the focal point for Fraud and investigation in the Minister’s Cabinet, and Bureau Head for Budget in the General Secretariat.

MOKUBE Mathias ITOE is holder of a PhD in Business Administration with concentration in Governance. He is equally holder of two Masters Degrees: Masters in Finance Management and Masters in Accounting, Control and Audit. He has a post Graduate Diploma in Management and Bachelors in Accounting, Control and Audit. He has over seven international certifications: Certified Professional Forensic Accountant, Certified Manager, certified Enterprise Resource Planner, certified archivist, certified Sig Sigma Greenbelt specialist, certified project manager. He has undergone training in close to 10 countries worldwide (China, Germany, Cape Verde, Senegal, Armenia, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Kenya, UAE…). He is a visiting lecturer of accounting, control, and audit in some Universities.

About the International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals USA Inc, (IICFIP)

The International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals USA, Inc. (IICFIP) is the professional membership organization that brings together forensic investigators and provides forensic investigation skills training to all that are interested.

IICFIP aims to be the leading forensic investigation accreditation training and standards setting body institute in the World by spreading its wings in all countries and enabling its members automatically bring to their clients global best practices in their performance of forensic investigation practice.

It seeks to promote excellence of forensic investigation skills globally by carrying out accreditation and other training in all countries across the globe evolving standards for forensic investigation processes and creating a process for validating new approaches to forensic investigation. It also aims to create a Common Body of Knowledge (CBK) for forensic investigation processes in forensic investigation profession.

IICFIP delivers the following professional accreditations:

CFIP – Certified Forensic Investigation Professional

CACC – Certified Anti-Corruption Consultant

CMIP – Certified Medical Investigation Professional

CDFP – Certified Digital Forensic Professional

Some of the disciplines of forensics include Forensic psychology, forensic accounting and audit, questioned documents, trace evidence, controlled substances, biological screening, fire debris/arson analysis, impression evidence, blood pattern analysis, crime scene investigation, medico legal death investigation, digital evidence, background checks and screening.

According to IICFIP African Continental Director, Dr. Linus Enobi, forensic training can provide the 21st century knowledge and analytical skills to personnel and staff that will enable them manage contemporary problems and challenges related to fraud or white-collar crimes, corruption, non-compliance with statutory provisions and ethical irregularities in corporate organizations and public institutions.