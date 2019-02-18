Illegal miners destroy 24,000 acres of forest – Official

The activities of illegal miners across the country have led to the degradation of about 24,000 acres of forests and farmlands with farm products.The Head of the Illegal Mining Taskforce, Mr. Francis Assibi Abu, who made this known, said the activities of illegal miners had resulted in the depletion of some arable land and pollution of rivers, which serve as sources of drinking water.

The Ghanaian Times reports on Monday that he stated this after leading the taskforce to arrest some 13 illegal miners in the Central Region, including some foreigners and seized 24 excavators.

Mr. Abu said some 13 Chinese nationals were rounded up in the swoop with a Ghanaian woman, adding that his team had intensified their operations to ensure that illegal mining was nipped in the bud.