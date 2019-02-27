ILO centenary celebrated in Cameroon

The Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute on Tuesday presided over activities to mark 100 years of the International Labour Organization in Cameroon.

Holding under the patronage of the Head of State President Paul Biya, the event provided an opportunity to review cooperation with the UN agency and examine how far the country has conformed to the organization’s objectives to promote social justice, descent labour and sustainable peace.

As restated by Dion Gute, the social vision of President Biya’s 7year term of Great Opportunities will be strengthening the social security system and improving working and living conditions for all Cameroonians.

The year-long activities launched this day will be celebrated under the theme, “Advancing social justice, promoting decent work.