IMF advises S/Africa to boost growth to create jobs

An International Monetary Fund mission visiting South Africa as part of its routine assignment has urged the country to carry out “bold reforms” to boost growth above the current two percent per annum level.In a statement issued on Wednesday at the end of its two-week visit, the IMF said that while strong institutions and a young workforce meant that South Africa had room to grow, the economy was still being held back due to lack of productivity.

The delegation noted that while the country’s economic growth was expected to be higher in 2018 than last year, it would still be too low to make a meaningful dent in unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

“Policy uncertainty and a regulatory environment not conducive to private investment have resulted in GDP (gross domestic product) growth rates that have not kept up with those of population growth, reducing income per capita, and hurting disproportionately the poor,” the Breton Woods institution said.

The delegation said that, without economic reforms, the country was unlikely to exceed two percent GDP growth over the medium term.

South Africa’s real GDP fell by 2.2 percent in the first quarter of 2018, Statistics South Africa said.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, in turn, said the GDP contraction would mean a downward revision of optimistic predictions for growth in 2018.

The US-based mission, however, praised the government for undertaking reforms at state-owned enterprises — including appointing new boards, promising to tackle corruption and instituting commissions of inquiry into past misdeeds at the state-owned firms.

But they said that economic reforms must go further to boost growth in the medium term. To this, the IMF team proposed a “bold reform agenda”.

This included boosting the benefits of social grants by cutting down on intermediation costs, clarifying mining regulation to foster investment, and allocating broadband spectrum to the private sector to increase competition.

The mission said another “quick win” was reducing skill shortages by easing “onerous” visa requirements for hiring foreign skilled workers.

Reforms that would take longer to implement included increasing private-sector participation in the energy sector, enhancing flexibility in the labour market, and improving basic education, the mission said.

The delegation also said that South Africa’s public sector wage bill was too large, both relative to the size of the economy and to that in its peer emerging markets.

“Rationalising the public-sector wage bill becomes a priority,” it said.

But such a move would be fought hard by public sector unions, which last week concluded a wage agreement with the state after months of negotiations and strike threats to shut down the civil service nationwide.