IMF approves $109m emergency funding for Rwanda

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) through the Rapid Credit Facility has approved $109.4 million credit to Rwanda to help the country tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and its related consequences on the national economy, an official statement obtained Friday in Kigali said.”It will serve to meet Rwanda’s urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the outbreak,” the IMF said.

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to significant fiscal and external financing needs.

According to the IMF, the RCF funds will support the authorities’ efforts by backstopping the decline in international reserves and providing financing to the budget for increased spending.

All this is aimed at containing the epidemic and mitigating its economic impact.

This additional IMF financing also ought to help catalyse further assistance from the international community, preferably in the form of grants.

The IMF said its Executive Board had a discussion with Rwanda.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has ground Rwanda’s economy to a halt, creating an urgent balance of payments need,” Tao Zhang, the IMF’s Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, said in a statement.

To contain and mitigate the spread of the virus, the government swiftly implemented measures that have affected all sectors of the economy.

With uncertainties surrounding the duration and spread of the pandemic, the economic fallout could intensify further.

The IMF said the emergency support help with COVID19-related pressures on trade, tourism, and foreign exchange reserves.

It will also provide much-needed resources for health expenditure and for households and firms affected by the crisis.

“A temporary widening of the budget deficit is appropriate to mitigate the health and economic impact of the pandemic,” the IMF said.

The financial institution advised the country spending should be well-targeted and cost-effective to not crowd-out other priority areas.