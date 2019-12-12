International › APA

Happening now

IMF approves $213.6m extended credit for Liberia

Published on 12.12.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved a five-year arrangement under the Extended Credit facility (ECF) for Liberia in an amount equivalent to $213.6 million.According to an IMF statement issued late Wednesday, the credit is intended  to help the country restore macroeconomic stability, provide a foundation for  sustainable growth, and address  weaknesses in governance.

“After grappling with challenges for over a year, a consensus on the need for broad-based reform has emerged,” the IMF said in the statement.

“The program aims to support the authorities’ strong adjustment efforts, catalyze significant donor financing ,and provide a framework within which to implement he authorities’ ambitious  reform agenda. The Executive Board’s decision will enable an immediate disbursement of SDR 17 million (about US$23.4 million),” the statement said.

According to the IMF statement, the program will focus on restoring macroeconomic stability which is a key precondition for a sustainable transition out of fragility, while protecting the poorest segment of the population from the burden of adjustment putting Liberia on a fiscally sustainable path, which is the main objective of the nation’s development strategy, the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), and addressing weaknesses in governance and institutions of the public sector, which will  help safeguard scarce resources and facilitate achievement of the first two objectives.

The program, also aims to catalyze substantial external support, which  is critical to ensure that  the  programmed adjustment can be contained at levels that are politically and economically feasible, while at the same time  ensuring public and external debt sustainability.

At the conclusion of the Board’s discussion on December 11, First Deputy Managing Director and acting Chair,  Madam Mitsuhiro Furusawa said: “Liberia’s economic situation is challenging and fragile. Inflation and year-on-year exchange rate  depreciation are high at 30 percent and growth is subdued.”

President George Weah launched the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development In October 2018, but its objectives  of building roads and improving social services  have largely been delayed due to lack of funding, the statement noted.

Tags :



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top