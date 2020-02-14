IMF boss due in Morocco on February 17

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristina Georgieva, will travel to Morocco for a four-day visit (February 17 to 20), the first since her appointment as head of the financial institution.“The visit will serve to discuss preparations for the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the IMF scheduled for October 2021 in Marrakech,” IMF Communications Director Gerry Rice told a press briefing in Washington on Thursday.

This trip is an opportunity, he said, to “pave the way” for this important annual meeting of the two international financial institutions.

The IMF managing director will meet senior Moroccan officials and will also take part in a roundtable discussion on governance with members of civil society and youth, Rice said.

In April 2018, Morocco was formally designated among 13 countries to host the 2021 Annual Meetings of the WBG and IMF.