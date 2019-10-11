IMF lauds Ghana’s economic health standing

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has noted that Ghana’s economy is in good standing and projected a 7% gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the year.The Daily Graphic reports on Friday that a team from the IMF led by Mr. Carol A. E. Sdralevich, made this known in Accra during a meeting with the Ministry of Finance.

The team is in the country to discuss issues on the macroeconomic performance, revenue mobilisation, financial sector clean up and the post-Extended Credit Facility (EFC).

Mr. Sdralevich explained that the economic situation in Ghana is favourable and that although Ghana had projected an 8.8 growth rate, the country is likely to get a 7-percent GDP.

The chairman of the Finance Committee in Parliament, Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah, who also briefed the Parliament on the position of the economy, said that inflation, which is on a steady increase among other factors, painted a positive outlook for the country.