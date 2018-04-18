IMF predicts 2.1 percent growth for Nigerian economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that the Nigeria’s economy, which grew by 0.8 percent in 2017 will end the year with a 2.1 percent growth.The IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook Report released in Washington DC, United States at the ongoing annual World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings that the Nigerian economy would slow down in 2019 to 1.9 percent growth.

It advised oil-dependent economies, including Nigeria’s to intensify economic diversification as the global body foresees the crash of crude oil prices in the near future.

“Some low-income countries like Mozambique and Nigeria have experienced financial stress or deteriorating loan quality in recent years as growth has moderated and corporate balance sheets have weakened.

“Further deterioration in loan quality would impair credit intermediation and ability of the banking sector to support growth, which would raise the risk of cost recapitalisation and severely burden the already strained public finances,” local media reports quoted the IMF as saying in its report.

The reports said that IMF Director of Research, Mr Maurice Obstfeld told a news conference on Tuesday that the global economy would grow by 3.9 percent in 2018 and that the forecast was borne out of the continued strong performance in the Euro area, Japan, China and the United States.

“Despite the good near-term news, longer-term prospects are more sobering. Advanced economies are far facing aging population, falling rates of labour force and low productivity growth.

“Emerging and developing economies present a diverse picture. Many of these countries need to diversify their economies to boost future growth and resilience,” he said.

According to Obstfeld, global financial conditions remained loose, despite the approach of higher monetary policy interest rates and enabling a further buildup of asset-market vulnerabilities.

He said the recent escalating tension over trade between the United States and China presented a growing risk for global financial stability.