IMF provides financial aid to Guinea-Bissau

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved in Washington Tuesday the fifth evaluation of the Guinea-Bissau support programme, which will allow the disbursement of $4.3 million, and extended the period of intervention until after the next parliamentary elections scheduled for November 2018.Thus the Fund extends its financial assistance to Bissau until July 2019, eight months after the elections.

“The completion of the review will allow the provision of $4.3 million, bringing the total disbursements to $24.2 million,” the IMF said in a statement.

The extension of this programme for an additional year “will help anchor macroeconomic stability during the next election period, support reforms focused on revenue mobilization and the fight against the lack of critical infrastructure, as well as to help meet the balance of payments needs.”