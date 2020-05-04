IMF to disburse over FCFA 135billion to help Cameroon address effects of COVID-19

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund, IMF this Monday evening announced the Organization will disburse the sum of FCFA 135 977 420 000 to help the Government of Cameroon address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release issued at the end of the Organization’s Executive Board meeting this Monday May the 4th, the IMF says the over FCFA 135billion amount will be disbursed under the Rapid Credit Facility, RCF.

According to the release, the aid is meant to help Cameroon address the numerous economic effects plaguing the nation, brought about by the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic and terms of trade shocks.

“Cameroon is facing serious challenges from the twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks. Weak global demand, depressed commodity prices, and domestic containment measures weigh on the outlook, and are causing significant adverse economic and social effects. The shocks have given rise to substantial fiscal pressures and an urgent balance of payments need.” The Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, Mitsuhiro Furusawa said in a statement.

“Given the sudden and pressing nature of the shocks, accommodative fiscal and monetary policies are warranted to mitigate the human and economic impact of the outbreak.”

“IMF emergency financing under the RCF will support the government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the twin shocks. Additional assistance from development partners will be critical to fill the remaining financing need.” Mr Mitsuhiro added.

He ended by enjoining the Government to ensure strict budgetary controls and transparency, needed to ensure the assistance meets its intended objectives.