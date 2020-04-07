IMF unveils support for Malawi’s COVID-19 response

The International Monetary Fund will give US$150 million to Malawi as a contribution to the Southern African country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official announced on Tuesday.IMF resident representative Farayi Gwenhamo said the funds are part of the IMF’s Catastrophe Containment Relief Trust (CCRT), Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and Balance of Payment (BoP) support for Malawi.

“In direct response to the COVID-19 crisis, our board has adopted some immediate measures to enhance CCRT which will enable Malawi and other poor nations have some debt relief,” Gwenhamo told journalists in the capital Lilongwe late Tuesday.

From the total amount, US$80 million is earmarked under the RCF, while US$40 million is for CCRT and the remaining US$30 million is in form of BoP support.

Through such response, she said, IMF hoped that most vulnerable member countries would channel more of their financial resources to vital emergency medical and other relief efforts.