Imminent drought warning for horn of Africa

Published on 29.05.2019 at 02h21 by APA News

With prolonged and severe dry spell prediction, a paradigm shift is needed for countries in the Greater Horn of Africa to avert the imminent drought in the region, according to the World Metrological Organization (WMO).Much of the horn will experience increased likelihood of drier than normal rainfall from June to September 2019, Director for Climate Prediction and Adaptation at World Metrological Organization (WMO), Maxx  Dilley told jornalists on Tuesday after a relevant meeting in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia, south-western Eritrea, South Sudan, parts of western Sudan as well as  some region on the Sudan/Ethiopia border, northern and far-western Uganda, western Rwanda as well as coastal areas of Kenya and Somalia  will experience  lower rain fall, according to the organization 

Dilley said a well-planned approach that focuses on reducing the impacts of drought is crucial now to curbing the vulnerability.

He  stated that “the region has very variable climatic condition; June to  September is a tricky season where we are going to see below normal rain  fall in some regions and in elevated is above normal.”

Maxx,  therefore, recommended for saving water and planting drought tolerating  crops in areas where the forecast has high probability for dry  conditions in the Horn.

Appreciating  Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s 4 billion Trees Planting Initiative, he  said the initiative is part of protecting green house gas emission which  helps to ease the impact of climate change.

According  to the World Agricultural and Food organization (FAO) more than 15  percent of natural disaster damages and losses are caused by drought.

Drought accounts for over 85 percent of livestock losses and is the most lethal natural hazard to livestock, FOA revealed.  

