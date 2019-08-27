Impediments undermine e-commerce in Chad

E-commerce or e-Trade is making a breakthrough in Chad where, however, this new trading system is hampered by the modest flow of the Internet, the low bankability of Chadians and the lack of proper street identification.Dealing with the realities on the ground, the Mossosouk platform seeks at all cost to allow Chadians to take advantage of the opportunities offerred by the Internet.

Thus, it gradually opens in the country shops, food and supermarkets where we can find various products.

At Mossosouk, according to Maimouna Kassoum, in charge of customers, everything is presented online to Internet users.

If the customer is interested, he makes his order and the platform delivers it to him at his house or his place of work.

However, the young lady explains that the problem is that street and home numbers in districts of the Chadian capital are sometimes missing, making it difficult to find the right address.

“Here in Chad, especially in Ndjamena, the city is not made through the street and home numbers, but by other signs,” for the delivery of goods, Maimouna says regrettfully.

According to Mamadou Mahamat Djimtebaye, the founder of an online newspaper, e-commerce in Chad is still in its infancy.

“People here do not yet have the culture of buying online. In addition, accessing the Internet is difficult. Chadians rarely use banks and only a very limited number of people have Visa or MasterCard cards, which are essential for online transactions,” Mamadou explains.

For him, e-trade is a tool for development and emergence, especially with the advent of the New Information and Communication Technology (NTICs).

Nevertheless, Maimouna Kassoum believes that e-commerce has a bright future in Chad.

She says, online sales allow consumers to buy from their homes or workplaces.

Echoing Mamadou’s words, she acknowledges that there is a need to develop some tools for online commerce to really take root in Chad, the bank card and the electronic purse.