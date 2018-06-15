In disputed Badme, Ethiopians reject peace with Eritrea

If Ethiopia’s reformist prime minister Abiy Ahmed wants to end a decades-long conflict with neighbouring Eritrea, he will first have to go through the people of Badme.

A dusty grid of bars, coffee houses and little hotels that Ethiopia controls but a United Nations-backed boundary commission says is Eritrean soil, the town was at the centre of a 1998-2000 conflict that ended in a bitter stalemate.

Badme’s residents want it to stay Ethiopian, despite Abiy’s declaration that he will turn the town over to Eritrea in a bid to end the neighbours’ cold war.

“We don’t just give away land for the sake of establishing peace,” says a defiant local administrator, Tilahun Gebremedhin.

Abiy’s announcement last week that Ethiopia will respect the boundary ruling issued in 2002 reverses years of national policy, meets a long-standing Eritrean demand and offers the potential for normalising relations.

But it also means that 18,000 Ethiopians in Badme might find themselves living under their former bitter adversary.

Frustration with Abiy’s announcement erupted into a street protest in the town earlier this week.

The Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), an influential political party that administers Badme, has called for an emergency meeting of Ethiopia’s ruling coalition to discuss the issue.

“Eritreans can start living here once my time runs out. But not before then,” says Selase Gebremeskel, an 80-year-old woman who has lived most of her life in Badme.

– Scars of war –

Acceptance of the boundary ruling was among a raft of reforms announced by Abiy, 42, who took office in April after years of anti-government protests and political turmoil that speeded his predecessor’s end.

Once an Ethiopian province, Eritrea voted to secede in 1993, taking Ethiopia’s entire coastline — and therefore access to the sea — with it.

The town of Badme fell under Ethiopian control when the two countries split, but Eritrea objected and pressed its claim with a nine-month occupation that started the war.

It is remembered by residents as a time of torture, beatings and extortion.

“We didn’t know if they were bad or good. But after they invaded Badme, we found out they were bad,” recalls Fissahy Gebremedhin, a police officer who lived through the occupation.

A 2000 peace treaty ended the armed dispute after around 80,000 deaths, but Ethiopia’s rejection of the subsequent boundary ruling deadlocked sour relations between the two countries, rendering Badme a border town on a closed frontier.

This week Ethiopian troops maintained their fighting positions less than three kilometres (two miles) from Badme. The soldiers, like the townspeople, are showing no signs of departure, yet. “A bird won’t leave, let alone a human being!” Tilahun declares.

– ‘This land is ours’ –

Ethiopia encouraged settlement in Badme after the war. The town boasts a new school but has a remote, time-worn feel, marooned at the end of a gravel road far from the nearest town and still dotted with the wreckage of houses levelled in battle.

Gold prospectors have flooded in recently, giving brisk business to bars. Beer-fuelled brawls punctuate evenings.

The newcomers join a community of retired war veterans who have little patience for an historic tribunal ruling handed down by foreigners and belatedly recognised by politicians in the distant capital Addis Ababa.

“They sit there and sell our country, but this land is ours,” spits retired soldier Mekonen Tadese Getebo stabbing at the earth with a tree branch.

Ethiopia is poor but growing and Abiy is looking for ways to keep the economy booming amid rising debt and a shortage of foreign currency.

Abiy’s plans to liberalise major sectors of the economy could sustain that growth. So, too, could giving up Badme, offering the hope of improved relations with Eritrea and the use, once again, of its Red Sea ports, boosting trade.

But helping Ethiopia’s economy has little currency in Badme.

What, Tilahun wonders, would they do about the cemetery at the edge of town, where the corpses of dozens of Ethiopian soldiers are entombed, their graves painted the national colours?

“We don’t think Eritrea will take Badme,” Tilahun says, gazing at graveyard. “But if they do, they can bury us here too.”