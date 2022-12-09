Incredible Statistics 2022 World Cup, Cameroonian Roger Milla Record Broken…

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is already in its quarter-finals. A few highlights can already be established.

Ten winners of Russia World Cup 2018 will be back with the Blues to defend their title acquired 4 years ago: Alphonse Aréola, Ousmane Dembélé, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernandez, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Kylian Mbappé, Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane. The Blues face the Three Lions of England next Saturday for a place in the semi-finals. Vicente del Bosque had taken 16 reigning Spanish world champions to Brazil in 2014 while only 9 Germans, winners in Brazil, had taken part in the following edition in Russia.

World’s tallest player

Andries Noppert, 2m03 tall, will be the tallest player in the tournament. Two other goalkeepers come close to the size of the number 23 of the Netherlands: the Serbian Vanja Milinković-Savić (2m02) and the Belgian Thibaut Courtois (2m00). Australian defender Harry Souttar (1m98) will be the tallest outfield player in the tournament.

Premier League widely represented

163 of Qatar 2022’s 831 players play in the English Premier League (19.6%), almost twice as many as any other league. La Liga thus comes in second place with 86 players involved. In Russia in 2018, 124 of the 736 players (16.9%) played in the English Premier League, which was already a record broken this year.

Local players at the World Cup

Qatar and Saudi Arabia are the only two nations whose 26 players play in their domestic league. England, the only ones to meet this criterion at Russia 2018, will not be in the same situation this time around due to the call-up of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Tournament’s top scorers

Kylian Mbappé (France) 05 goals

Bukayo Saka (England) 03 goals

Enner Valencia (Ecuador) 03 goals

Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) 03 goals

Olivier Giroud (France) 03 goals

New record

Pepe (131 caps 7 goals with Portugal), the FC Porto veteran at 39 years and 284 days has become the oldest goalscorer in the history of the competition in a knockout match, beating Roger Milla’s record: 38 years old and 34 days in Italy 1990.