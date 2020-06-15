India and Canada have pledged to offer more medical and technical support to Cameroon in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diplomats from both countries made the promise on Thursday, June 11 during various audiences granted them by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda.

India’s High Commissioner to Cameroon, Rakesh Malhotra said his country is aware of the epidemiological situation in Cameroon and is ready to provide assistance in several forms.

“It could be through the training and development of human resources, it could be through the training of doctors and nurses or through a cooperation between hospitals of both countries,” Rakesh Malhotra said adding there could exploit more possibilities to boost the cooperation in order to fight the pandemic.

On his part, the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Richard Bale discussed at length with the Minister of Public Health on ways of proper management of the epidemiological situation in Cameroon.

Canada last week offered FCFA 4 billion to Cameroon to help fight the pandemic but Richard Bale says vigilance must be applied in the response strategy because the situation varies depending on the regions on communities.