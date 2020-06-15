› Health

Happening now

India, Canada pledge to boost Cameroon’s response strategy in fight against Coronavirus

Published on 15.06.2020 at 11h58 by JournalduCameroun

India and Canada have pledged to offer more medical and technical support to Cameroon in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diplomats from both countries made the promise on Thursday, June 11 during various audiences granted them by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda.

India’s High Commissioner to Cameroon, Rakesh Malhotra said his country is aware of the epidemiological situation in Cameroon and is ready to provide assistance in several forms.

“It could be through the training and development of human resources, it could be through the training of doctors and nurses or through a cooperation between hospitals of both countries,” Rakesh Malhotra said adding there could exploit more possibilities to boost the cooperation in order to fight the pandemic.

On his part, the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Richard Bale discussed at length with the Minister of Public Health on ways of proper management of the epidemiological situation in Cameroon.

Canada last week offered FCFA 4 billion to Cameroon to help fight the pandemic but Richard Bale says vigilance must be applied in the response strategy because the situation varies depending on the regions on communities.

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top