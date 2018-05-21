India’s investiments in Mozambique set to reach $13b – Diplomat

India’s High Commissioner to Mozambique, Rudra Gaurav Shresth, has said his country’s investments in Mozambique could reach $13 billion over the next 10 years.In an interview with APA on Monday, the diplomat described this as a huge investment, and that it is strategic because Mozambique plays an important role in India’s energy security.

“Up to now, some $7 billion have already been invested in Mozambique and with a growing trend. The investment is expected to reach about $13 billion over the next 10 years with the expansion of natural gas in the coming years,” Shresth said in the exclusive interview.

Shresth added that India is already importing huge quantities of coal from Mozambique, and when natural gas production starts, India will import natural gas.

India is a country with an energy deficit because it lacks the abundant natural resources to meet its needs, according to the diplomat.

“For this reason, Mozambique will be vitally important for maintaining India’s current levels of economic growth”, the diplomat continued, adding that Mozambique is currently the largest recipient of Indian investment in Africa, and accounts for about 25 percent of the south Asian nation’s investments in Africa.

Most of the investment is concentrated in natural gas and natural coal mining.

India enjoys warm ties with Mozambique, and trading links with the western states of India go back several centuries, and pre-date the colonial era.

India support infrastructural and social development in Mozambique, which has been an important part of the political relationship.

Most of this assistance has been provided through concessional lines

of credit (LOC) implemented through India’s EXIM Bank.