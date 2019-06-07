Sport › Football

Happening now

Indomitable lions new equipment line officially unveiled in France

Published on 07.06.2019 at 14h06 by Ariane Foguem

The new equipment line of the indomitable lions conceived by the French equipment manufacturer Le Coq Sportif has been officially presented today Friday June 7, 2019 in a ceremony in Montpellier, France.

The ceremony attended by officials from le Coq Sportif, Fecafoot and Cameron’s National women’s football team was presided at by Seidou Mbombo Njoya, President of the Cameroon Football Federation.

The new kit will dress not only the lions as was the case with Puma, but all other categories of Cameroon’s national football teams.

The indomitable lionesses who arrived Montpellier Thursday June 6 dressed in uniforms stamped Le Coq Sportif will be the first to put the equipment on. That will be during their first appearance at the FIFA women’s world cup on the 10th of June, 2019 in France.

 

 

